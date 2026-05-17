Akimbos: 44 And Friends
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bays Underground and Golden Records Berkeley present
AKIMBOS: 44 AND FRIENDS
Above DNA:
Akimbos
Kaid
Henny
Wstdyth
Caspr
06brick
Sabbath
Keily Rude
Teenslug (w Swordahl)
Mechamage (Live DJ set/sounds)
Jsavant (ILikeNorcal)
Shuvbunga (ILikeNorcal)
Owlsrsick (ILikeNorcal)
MMassi (ILikeNorcal)
ILikeNorcal (collective)
Akimbos, also known as Gib, is an underground artist from the Bay Area known for his jolly, lyrical style of rap, and eccentric sense of style. Kaid is an artist/producer from Tennessee that has helped Gib in developing the up-tempo production in his music. Behind many of the visuals and aesthetics is Gib's brother, Gage, founder of the clothing brand Magico, expanding the world beyond music. The rest of the lineup are all based in California, from the North to the South, and will be supporting.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-23d.html
Watch and listen:
Akimbos: Gib Galore: https://youtu.be/GKmgRccd7rQ
Henny: Fly: https://youtu.be/zdSzRVPOqT4
Wstdyth: Low Light: https://youtu.be/qPPArSTPJp8
Caspr: Coke Nose: https://youtu.be/OZlbI6qSRK8
rap. jolly. igotscared. ilikenorcal. gibhop.
8pm - 1am.
all ages.
$25 advance;
$35 door.
Info
credits