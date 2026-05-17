Bays Underground and Golden Records Berkeley present

AKIMBOS: 44 AND FRIENDS

Above DNA:

Akimbos

Kaid

Henny

Wstdyth

Caspr

06brick

Sabbath

Keily Rude

Teenslug (w Swordahl)

Mechamage (Live DJ set/sounds)

Jsavant (ILikeNorcal)

Shuvbunga (ILikeNorcal)

Owlsrsick (ILikeNorcal)

MMassi (ILikeNorcal)

ILikeNorcal (collective)

Akimbos, also known as Gib, is an underground artist from the Bay Area known for his jolly, lyrical style of rap, and eccentric sense of style. Kaid is an artist/producer from Tennessee that has helped Gib in developing the up-tempo production in his music. Behind many of the visuals and aesthetics is Gib's brother, Gage, founder of the clothing brand Magico, expanding the world beyond music. The rest of the lineup are all based in California, from the North to the South, and will be supporting.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-23d.html

Watch and listen:

Akimbos: Gib Galore: https://youtu.be/GKmgRccd7rQ

Henny: Fly: https://youtu.be/zdSzRVPOqT4

Wstdyth: Low Light: https://youtu.be/qPPArSTPJp8

Caspr: Coke Nose: https://youtu.be/OZlbI6qSRK8

rap. jolly. igotscared. ilikenorcal. gibhop.

8pm - 1am.

all ages.

$25 advance;

$35 door.