Al1ce
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
AL1CE
Plus guests, TBA!
Al1ce blends elements of electronic, dark wave, and progressive rock, with surrealistic and fantastic imagery, to create a dreamy, intimate, dark yet cathartic experience for fans. Inspired by Alice in Wonderland's concept of embarking on a journey \"through the looking glass\", Al1ce's music explores universal themes of the sacred feminine and masculine, yin and yang, challenges and transcendence... the Unity of Opposites.
dark electronic rock. progressive.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-21d.html
Watch and listen:
Al1ce: For Dead: https://youtu.be/EEPcQ_SYg1s
Info
credits