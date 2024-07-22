Al1ce

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

AL1CE

Plus guests, TBA!

Al1ce blends elements of electronic, dark wave, and progressive rock, with surrealistic and fantastic imagery, to create a dreamy, intimate, dark yet cathartic experience for fans. Inspired by Alice in Wonderland's concept of embarking on a journey \"through the looking glass\", Al1ce's music explores universal themes of the sacred feminine and masculine, yin and yang, challenges and transcendence... the Unity of Opposites.

dark electronic rock. progressive.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/07-21d.html

Watch and listen:

Al1ce: For Dead: https://youtu.be/EEPcQ_SYg1s

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
