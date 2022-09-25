Alienate
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Anonymous Events & PLUR Alliance present
ALIENATE
Above DNA:
John Beaver
Infusion
LilMax
TreeKat
Cornii
Dazzle Room:
Kandi King
Aaron G
Alienate - step into the alien rave! Two rooms of out of this world vibes and music, stay safe in sound with our expert DJs all night. Good vibes, good music, good people.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-24d.html
Watch and listen:
Alien Remix: Leslie Wai: https://youtu.be/YyfQwnhCJtM
house. dubstep. hardcore. hardstyle.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$20 door.
