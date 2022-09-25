Alienate

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Anonymous Events & PLUR Alliance present

ALIENATE

Above DNA:

John Beaver

Infusion

LilMax

TreeKat

Cornii

Dazzle Room:

Kandi King

Aaron G

No title

trew

Alienate - step into the alien rave! Two rooms of out of this world vibes and music, stay safe in sound with our expert DJs all night. Good vibes, good music, good people.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-24d.html

Watch and listen:

Alien Remix: Leslie Wai: https://youtu.be/YyfQwnhCJtM

house. dubstep. hardcore. hardstyle.

9pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - Alienate - 2022-09-25 06:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - Alienate - 2022-09-25 06:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - Alienate - 2022-09-25 06:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alienate - 2022-09-25 06:00:00 ical