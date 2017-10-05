All Aboard for Rail Trail Info Sessions

<p><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-15516' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/fb-event-ad-RAIL-TRAIL-infosessions-300x157.jpg' alt='' width='300' height='157' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/fb-event-ad-RAIL-TRAIL-infosessions-300x157.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/fb-event-ad-RAIL-TRAIL-infosessions-768x402.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/fb-event-ad-RAIL-TRAIL-infosessions-1024x536.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/fb-event-ad-RAIL-TRAIL-infosessions.jpg 1200w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' /></p>

<p>With construction set to start on the Okanagan Rail Trail project, residents are invited to have a look at the latest plans for the trail and learn more about the upcoming work at three information sessions in early October. Staff and consultants will be available to answer questions about trail design, construction locations and timelines.</p>

<p>In addition to the Lake County event, there will also be one in RDNO: Tuesday, October 3, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Coldstream Municipal Hall, 9901 Kalamalka Rd and in City of Kelowna: Thursday, October 5, 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Parkinson Recreation Centre, 1800 Parkinson Way</p>

<p>Local governments and the Province of B.C. have invested $22 million in the purchase of the discontinued CN rail corridor running from Coldstream to Kelowna. In doing so they have made a long-term commitment to securing the rail corridor as a multi-modal regional transportation corridor, including use of the corridor as a recreational trail.</p>

<p>get the latest news at <a href='http://www.okanaganrailtrail.ca'>okanaganrailtrail.ca</a></p>

