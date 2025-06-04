ALL AMERICAN AWAAZ: AFTER PARTY

Above DNA:

DJ Roopz

The 9th annual All-American Awaaz National Championship deserves a celebration like no other! 🎉 Join us for a high-energy night filled with Bollywood fusion and pop hits, as DJ Roopz takes over the stage with electrifying beats 🎧🎤. 🔥 Get ready to dance, vibe, and celebrate with the best in the circuit! 🔥

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-05d.html

bollywood. pop.

11pm - 2am.

18+ with ID.

trew

$20 advance;

$28 door.