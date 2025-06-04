All American Awaaz: After Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Above DNA:
DJ Roopz
The 9th annual All-American Awaaz National Championship deserves a celebration like no other! 🎉 Join us for a high-energy night filled with Bollywood fusion and pop hits, as DJ Roopz takes over the stage with electrifying beats 🎧🎤. 🔥 Get ready to dance, vibe, and celebrate with the best in the circuit! 🔥
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/04-05d.html
bollywood. pop.
11pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$20 advance;
$28 door.
