DNA Lounge & Hubba Hubba Revue present

ALL HALLOW'S EVE

The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza! Midnight costume contest with $1000 in cash prizes!

trew

Four rooms! DJs TBA!

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish & Alexa Von Pumpkinface

If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our eighteenth spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a double-sized Halloween madhouse in all four rooms!

Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque upstairs from 10pm to 11:30pm, and ambient ghostly acrobats and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!

Watch and listen:

Girls's Costume Warehouse: https://youtu.be/V4rUiV_Hh74

indie. pop. synthwave. dark electronic. gothic. techno. electro. breaks.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.