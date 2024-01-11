DNA Lounge & Hubba Hubba Revue present

ALL HALLOW'S EVE

The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza!

Featuring the city's best costume contest at midnight, with cash prizes!

DJs in all four rooms, TBA!

If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our twenty-third spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a super-sized Halloween madhouse in all four rooms!

Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque, and ambient ghostly acrobats and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!

Watch and listen:

Girls's Costume Warehouse: https://youtu.be/V4rUiV_Hh74

indie. pop. synthwave. gothic. hiphop.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.