All Hallow's Eve
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DNA Lounge & Hubba Hubba Revue present
ALL HALLOW'S EVE
The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza!
Featuring the city's best costume contest at midnight, with $1,000 of cash prizes!
Four room event -- DJs TBA!
Hosted by:
MC Kingfish
If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our twenty-third spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a super-sized Halloween madhouse in all four rooms!
Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque, and ambient ghostly acrobats and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!
Watch and listen:
Girls's Costume Warehouse: https://youtu.be/V4rUiV_Hh74
indie. pop. synthwave. gothic. hiphop.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
