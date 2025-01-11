All Hallow's Eve

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

DNA Lounge & Hubba Hubba Revue present

ALL HALLOW'S EVE

The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza!

Featuring the city's best costume contest at midnight, with $1,000 of cash prizes!

Four room event -- DJs TBA!

Hosted by:

MC Kingfish

If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our twenty-third spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a super-sized Halloween madhouse in all four rooms!

Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque, and ambient ghostly acrobats and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!

Watch and listen:

Girls's Costume Warehouse: https://youtu.be/V4rUiV_Hh74

indie. pop. synthwave. gothic. hiphop.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - All Hallow's Eve - 2025-11-01 05:00:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - All Hallow's Eve - 2025-11-01 05:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - All Hallow's Eve - 2025-11-01 05:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - All Hallow's Eve - 2025-11-01 05:00:00 ical