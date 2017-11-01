DNA Lounge and Hubba Hubba Revue present

ALL HALLOW'S EVE

The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza!

Midnight costume contest with $1000 in cash prizes!

With DJs in all four rooms:

KidHack (Future Universal)

Adrian A (Bootie)

Shindog (New Wave City)

Netik (Meat)

Devon (Turbo Drive)

Decay (Death Guild)

Candy (Hotline, Harder Better Faster)

2nite (Hotline, Harder Better Faster)

Halloween Burlesque in Above DNA:

Musette (Minneaolis, MN)

Bo Vixxen

Mone't Ha-Sidi

Asimov Atomsmasher

Sophilya Leggz

Lula Applebruise

Meka La Creme

Layne Fawkes

Jonbenet Butterbuns

Clee

Main Room Ambient Performances by:

Aerialists Ariyana La Fey, Jonbenet Butterbuns, Clee & Kate

Pole Acrobat Jody Ryker

Layne Fawkes

Snatch Adams

Szandora LaVey

...and the Hubba Hubba Gho-Gho-Ghosts!

Hosted by:

Dr. Kingfish & Alexa Von Pumpkinface

If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our sixteenth spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a double-sized Halloween madhouse in all four rooms!

Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque upstairs from 10pm to 11:30pm, and ambient ghostly aerialists and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!

Follow Hubba Hubba Revue on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/hubbahubbarevue/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-31.html

Watch and listen:

Girls's Costume Warehouse: http://youtu.be/V4rUiV_Hh74

pop. new wave. gothic. industrial. 80s.

9pm - after hours.

18+ with ID.

$13, $18 limited advance;

$20 advance after;

$20 - $30 door.