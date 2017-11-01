All Hallow's Eve
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
DNA Lounge and Hubba Hubba Revue present
ALL HALLOW'S EVE
The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza!
Midnight costume contest with $1000 in cash prizes!
With DJs in all four rooms:
KidHack (Future Universal)
Adrian A (Bootie)
Shindog (New Wave City)
Netik (Meat)
Devon (Turbo Drive)
Decay (Death Guild)
Candy (Hotline, Harder Better Faster)
2nite (Hotline, Harder Better Faster)
Halloween Burlesque in Above DNA:
Musette (Minneaolis, MN)
Bo Vixxen
Mone't Ha-Sidi
Asimov Atomsmasher
Sophilya Leggz
Lula Applebruise
Meka La Creme
Layne Fawkes
Jonbenet Butterbuns
Clee
Main Room Ambient Performances by:
Aerialists Ariyana La Fey, Jonbenet Butterbuns, Clee & Kate
Pole Acrobat Jody Ryker
Layne Fawkes
Snatch Adams
Szandora LaVey
...and the Hubba Hubba Gho-Gho-Ghosts!
Hosted by:
Dr. Kingfish & Alexa Von Pumpkinface
If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our sixteenth spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a double-sized Halloween madhouse in all four rooms!
Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque upstairs from 10pm to 11:30pm, and ambient ghostly aerialists and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!
Follow Hubba Hubba Revue on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/hubbahubbarevue/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/10-31.html
Watch and listen:
Girls's Costume Warehouse: http://youtu.be/V4rUiV_Hh74
pop. new wave. gothic. industrial. 80s.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$13, $18 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$20 - $30 door.