All Hallow's Eve
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
DNA Lounge and Hubba Hubba Revue present
ALL HALLOW'S EVE
The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza!
If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our seventeenth spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a double-sized Halloween madhouse in all four rooms!
Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque upstairs from 10pm to 11:30pm, and ambient ghostly aerialists and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!
pop. new wave. gothic. industrial. 80s.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
$13, $18 limited advance;
$20 advance after;
$30 door.