All Hallow's Eve
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
DNA Lounge, & Hubba Hubba Revue present
ALL HALLOW'S EVE
The DNA Lounge Halloween Extravaganza! Midnight costume contest with $1000 in cash prizes!
DJs TBA!
Halloween Burlesque in Above DNA, and ambient performances throughout the night by Hubba Hubba Revue!
If there was ever a holiday created just for DNA Lounge that holiday is Halloween, and this is our eighteenth spoooooky year throwing this party! We're bringing you a double-sized Halloween madhouse in all four rooms!
Join us at this can't-miss, annual event for bewitching burlesque upstairs from 10pm to 11:30pm, and ambient ghostly aerialists and skillful circus syrens performing all night to the top DJs in Halloweentown!
Watch and listen:
Girls's Costume Warehouse: http://youtu.be/V4rUiV_Hh74
pop. new wave. gothic. industrial. 80s.
9pm - after hours.
18+ with ID.
