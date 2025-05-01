Performing Live:

ALL SHALL PERISH

Plus guests, TBA!

All Shall Perish formed in Oakland in 2002 and kicked ass worldwide to become the premier Deathcore band in the metal scene. But you probably know that already so we are going to let the band explain the rest-in their own words:

\"Deathcore Lives, We are so back. The cyclical nature of things has come to pass over even The Deathcore. Perhaps the genre never died but zombified? The first All Shall Perish record was released in 2003 and the 'last' in 2012; and now only 9 years after we announced our (failed) reunification and almost 13 years since our last album, we can finally say of the end... it is finished. We have awoken from our dogmatic slumbers to find ourselves in a strange world, where Deathcore lives and the kids are alight. The blood of the martyrs has been the seed of revival. Thank you to all the bands, old and new, who kept the torch burning for a genre that faced straight up hate and has emerged re-discovered and sick AF, much to the chagrin of purity-spiralers worldwide. To all the fans, who every single day of our absence, never stopped expressing their discontent, this is for you.\" The Reunion is Here!

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$35 advance;

$45 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/01-04.html

Watch and listen:

All Shall Perish: Eradication: https://youtu.be/TFx85CfMvWI