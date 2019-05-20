All Star Band Showcase

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103

Blue Bear School of Music presents

ALL STAR BAND SHOWCASE

The Future of Music show off their talents in this very special event! 9 bands of 6th to 12th grade musicians.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/05-19c.html

Blue Bear Live: http://youtu.be/XUVQqq4fwlk

3:30pm - 10pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/310197192982110/

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
