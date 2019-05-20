All Star Band Showcase
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Blue Bear School of Music presents
ALL STAR BAND SHOWCASE
The Future of Music show off their talents in this very special event! 9 bands of 6th to 12th grade musicians.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/05-19c.html
Watch and listen:
Blue Bear Live: http://youtu.be/XUVQqq4fwlk
rock.
3:30pm - 10pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/310197192982110/
