Alternative Approval Process Open House

<p align='LEFT'>Local governments of the north and central Okanagan have negotiated an agreement with CN to purchase the discontinued rail corridor between Coldstream and Kelowna.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>The District of Lake Country’s estimated share is $5.1 million. To minimize the current tax impact the District is seeking elector approval to borrow 50 per cent of this amount, up to$2.6 million, for the purchase and financing.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>If the AAP is successful, the average Lake Country residential dwelling valued at $475,000 may see a property tax increase of approximately $27 per year over a period of 20 years.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>What does this mean to you?</p>

<p align='LEFT'>If you are okay with the borrowing you do not need to do anything.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>If you are opposed to the borrowing you must complete an elector response form and drop it off at the Municipal Hall before noon on February 23.</p>

<p align='LEFT'>Get <a href='http://www.okanaganway.ca/municipal/mayor-council/alternative-approval-process/'>more information about the project or the AAP online</a> or drop by one of the two Open Houses.</p>