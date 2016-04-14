<p><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 15pt;'><span style='color: #000000;'><strong><span style='font-family: Helvetica;'><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-12695' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Alumni-Then-Now-PosterInvite-jpeg-232x300.jpg' alt='Alumni Then Now PosterInvite jpeg' width='232' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Alumni-Then-Now-PosterInvite-jpeg-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Alumni-Then-Now-PosterInvite-jpeg-768x994.jpg 768w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Alumni-Then-Now-PosterInvite-jpeg-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Alumni-Then-Now-PosterInvite-jpeg.jpg 1275w' sizes='(max-width: 232px) 100vw, 232px' />April13th to May 21st, 2016</span></strong></span></span></p>

<p>UBC celebrates its 100th year anniversary in 2016 and to help celebrate UBC Okanagan and the Lake Country Art Gallery are presenting “Alumni Then and Now” <em>A selection of student works from the UBC Okanagan Public Art Collection </em>at the Lake Country Art Gallery.</p>

<p>This exhibition consists of alumni works from the UBC Okanagan Public Art Collection in combination with recent or new works by the same individuals now working as established artists. This side-by-side comparison of each artist’s work then and now, will enhance and activate the historical narrative of the progression of each artists’ path.</p>

<p><span style='color: #000000;'><b><span style='font-family: 'TimesNewRomanPS','serif'; font-size: 18pt;'>‘Alumni Then and Now’</span></b><i><span style='font-family: 'TimesNewRomanPS','serif'; font-size: 16pt;'>A selection of student works from the UBC Okanagan Public Art Collection </span></i></span></p>

<p><span style='color: #000000;'><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 16pt;'>Jenny Long, Julie Elliot, Katherine Pickering, Melinda Barreira, Scott August, Carin Covin, Laura Widmer and Glenn Clark </span></span></p>

<p><b><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 15pt;'><span style='color: #000000;'><br />

</span><span style='color: #000000;'>Exhibition Opening: </span></span></b><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 15pt;'><span style='color: #000000;'>Wednesday April 13th, 6-9pm </span></span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 15pt;'><b><span style='font-family: Helvetica;'>Artists Talk: </span></b><span style='color: #000000;'>Saturday April 16th @1pm </span></span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 10pt;'><span style='font-family: Helvetica;'><span style='color: #000000;'>10356A Bottom Wood Lake Rd tel: 250 766 1299<br />

</span><span style='color: #000000;'> website: </span></span><a href='http://lakecountryartgallery.ca/'><span style='color: #0000ff; font-family: Helvetica;'>lakecountryartgallery.ca</span></a> </span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 10pt;'><span style='color: #000000;'><span style='font-family: Helvetica;'>Gallery Hours: </span></span></span><span style='color: #000000;'><span style='font-family: 'Helvetica','sans-serif'; font-size: 10pt;'>Wed-Sun 10am-4pm </span></span></p>