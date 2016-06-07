Amanda Lindhout fundraiser for refugees in the Okanagan

<p>The Central Okanagan Refugee Committee is pleased to be hosting Amanda Lindhout on Monday, June 6th, 2016 in Kelowna, BC. This is Ms. Lindhout’s only scheduled appearance in BC in 2016 thus far. Amanda Lindhout was a freelance journalist that was kidnapped and held hostage in Somalia for 460 days. She was since written a NY Times bestseller, “A House in the Sky”, which details her harrowing experience and speaks on forgiveness and compassion as a path to healing.</p>

<p>The event with Amanda will be a fundraiser for several refugee families that have been resettled into the Okanagan Valley, hosted by the Central Okanagan Refugee Committee, an organization that has been sponsoring refugees into the Okanagan for 16 years.</p>

<p>The event will be held at Trinity Church Kelowna, located at 1905 Springfield Rd, Kelowna… June 6th at 7pm</p>

<p>Buy early! Two weeks left to receive early bird pricing of $30/ticket until March 31st, $35 thereafter. Tickets available at <a href='http://www.kelownatickets.com/'>www.kelownatickets.com</a></p>

<p>The Hotel Eldorado is offering a preferred group rate for those attending the Amanda Lindhout event. Visit <a href='http://www.hoteleldoradokelowna.com/'>www.hoteleldoradokelowna.com</a> or call <a href='tel:250-763-7500'>250-763-7500</a>.</p>

<p>Amanda’s story will leave the audience incredibly moved. She is an internationally sought after speaker, with past clients consisting of Google and Richard Branson. Her book, “A House in the Sky” will be available for purchase and signing that evening, with all ticket and book sales going towards the refugee sponsorships.</p>

