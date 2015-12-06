Amy – Pay What You Can Movie

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: medium;'>Asif Kapadia’s 90 minute documentary on the six-time Grammy-winner will feature previously unseen archive footage and seek to tell the London performer’s tragic story in her own words. </span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: medium;'>Amy Winehouse died from alcohol poisoning in July 2011 at the age of 27. </span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: medium;'>James Gay-Rees, through Playmaker Films and Universal Music, is co-producer. “This is an incredibly modern, emotional and relevant film that has the power to capture the zeitgeist and shine a light on the world we live in, in a way that very few films can,” said Kapadia and Gay-Rees. </span></p>

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: medium;'>“Amy was a once-in-a-generation talent who captured everyone’s attention. She wrote and sung from the heart and everyone fell under her spell. But tragically Amy seemed to fall apart under the relentless media attention, her troubled relationships, her global success and precarious lifestyle. As a society we celebrated her huge success but then we were quick to judge her failings when it suited us.”</span></p>

<p>View the movie trailer:</p>

<p><iframe width='560' height='315' frameborder='0' src='https://www.youtube.com/embed/Za3lZcrzzcM'></iframe></p>

