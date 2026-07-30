Performing Live:

BLACK FLAG

If unbridled anger and unfocussed rebellion have a soundtrack, it's Black Flag. Primarily the brainchild of songwriter/guitarist Greg Ginn, Black Flag welded the heaviest metal to avant-jazz's noisy atonality powered by the full-tilt rhythms of the highest energy punk. Black Flag completely made mincemeat out of punk's boundaries and are frequently hailed as being Americas first hardcore band. Now, Black Flag is officially turning the page and beginning a bold new chapter with the addition of three new members: Max Zanelly (vocals), David Rodriguez (bass), and Bryce Weston (drums), joining founding guitarist Greg Ginn. Decades after its formation, Black Flag remains loud, direct, independent, and continually pushing forward, carrying the same confrontational spirit from the underground clubs of the late 1970s to stages around the world today.

An Evening with Black Flag will showcase the chemistry and talent of the revitalized lineup, giving fans a taste of the new era while also reliving the bands classic hits with 2 full sets of pure Black Flag!

hardcore. punk.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$31 advance;

$45 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2027/01-22.html

Watch and listen:

Black Flag: Rise Above: https://youtu.be/8N0Pd22SEd8

Black Flag: TV Party: https://youtu.be/aufUQfPFuco

Black Flag: No Values: https://youtu.be/lYdBJCzaIJc

Black Flag: Gimme Gimme Gimme: https://youtu.be/jmKXPHvsVWc