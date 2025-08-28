Performing Live:

BLACK FLAG

Plus guests, TBA!

If unbridled anger and unfocussed rebellion have a soundtrack, it's Black Flag. Primarily the brainchild of songwriter/guitarist Greg Ginn, Black Flag welded the heaviest metal to avant-jazz's noisy atonality powered by the full-tilt rhythms of the highest energy punk. Black Flag completely made mincemeat out of punk's boundaries and are frequently hailed as being Americas first hardcore band. Now, Black Flag is officially turning the page and beginning a bold new chapter with the addition of three new members: Max Zanelly (vocals), David Rodriguez (bass), and Bryce Weston (drums), joining founding guitarist Greg Ginn.

An Evening with Black Flag will showcase the chemistry and talent of the revitalized lineup, giving fans a first taste of the new era while also reliving the bands classic hits with 2 full sets of pure Black Flag!

hardcore. punk.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$43 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-23.html

Watch and listen:

Black Flag: Louie Louie: https://youtu.be/rrkoBKiqzqE