Performing Live:

BLACK FLAG -- https://www.blackflagband.com/

With DJ:

Adrienne Scissorhands

If unbridled anger and unfocussed rebellion have a soundtrack, it's Black Flag. Primarily the brainchild of songwriter/guitarist Greg Ginn, Black Flag welded the heaviest metal to avant-jazz's noisy atonality powered by the full-tilt rhythms of the highest energy punk. Black Flag completely made mincemeat out of punk's boundaries and are frequently hailed as being Americas first hardcore band. On their ground breaking, genre defying second studio album My War, Black Flag became key in the development of stoner rock, sludge metal and doom metal. DNA Lounge is honored to feature an evening with Black Flag where they will be doing My War in its entirety and a second set of Black Flag greatest hits!

trew

DJ Adrienne Scissorhands is SF's reigning death rock & punk queen. Her long running monthly party, Post Mortem, has been the go to destination for spooky kids and her twitch channel reaches fans of classic and current trad-goth,post-punk and deathrock worldwide. She will be on the decks before, between and after the band playing Hardcore and Punk classics and rarities.

hardcore. punk. post-hardcore. doom metal. sludge metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/01-05.html

Watch and listen:

Black Flag: My War: https://youtu.be/xim4VGox5p0