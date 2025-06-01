An Evening with Black Flag

Performing Live:

BLACK FLAG

If unbridled anger and unfocussed rebellion have a soundtrack, it's Black Flag. Primarily the brainchild of songwriter/guitarist Greg Ginn, Black Flag welded the heaviest metal to avant-jazz's noisy atonality powered by the full-tilt rhythms of the highest energy punk. Black Flag completely made mincemeat out of punk's boundaries and are frequently hailed as being Americas first hardcore band. The First Four Years is the compilation album Black Flag released in 1983 on Sst Records. The compilation consists of all of the group's material released before Henry Rollins became the band's vocalist in 1981. It essentially collects the extended plays Nervous Breakdown (1979), Jealous Again (1980), Six Pack (1981), and the single \"Louie Louie\"! Black Flag will be performing The First Four Years in its entirety and a second set of Black Flag greatest hits!

hardcore. punk.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

