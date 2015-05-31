Angel Award Music Competition & Gala Showcase 2015

<p>2015 marks the 3rd annual Angel Award talent competition/fundraiser event that showcases the talents of young performers in music and dance and supports a cure for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.</p>

<p>The competition is open to ages 10 and up anywhere in BC. The Award Ceremony & Gala scheduled May 30th will bring the top ten finalists in front of the audience and judges to compete for prizes.</p>

<p>The Gala showcase features John Delaney & Melina Moore and special guests Elise Boisvert and the Anne McClymont choir.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-11061' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-poster-Angel-awards.jpg' alt='2015 poster Angel awards' width='593' height='768' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-poster-Angel-awards.jpg 593w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-poster-Angel-awards-232x300.jpg 232w' sizes='(max-width: 593px) 100vw, 593px' /></p>