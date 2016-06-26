<p>$35 per ticket – includes glass of wine, appy’s, art and entertainment in Atrium pre-show and showcase. Group of 4 or more $30.00 per ticket. <a href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/CreeksideAngelAwards'>Buy Tickets online</a>.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft wp-image-12663 size-medium' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Elise-Warrior-2-200x300.jpg' alt='Elise Warrior 2' width='200' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Elise-Warrior-2-200x300.jpg 200w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Elise-Warrior-2.jpg 512w' sizes='(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px' />This talent show and professional showcase of recognized artists including Melina Moore (Coloratura Soprano) and Cat Wells (Phat Betty) along with Seaton Honor choir and Angel Award dancers will entertain you in this unique showcase supporting a debilitating disease; Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.</p>

<p>The top 10 will compete for cash and studio prizes and the Angel Award sculpture by Alex Fong. The pre-atrium show features live music, appetizers and wine included in ticket price along with the opportunity to purchase a variety of art from local artists.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-12664' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Angel-Award-Kelowna-Cap-news-2016-634x1024.jpg' alt='Angel Award Kelowna Cap news 2016' width='634' height='1024' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Angel-Award-Kelowna-Cap-news-2016-634x1024.jpg 634w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Angel-Award-Kelowna-Cap-news-2016-186x300.jpg 186w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Angel-Award-Kelowna-Cap-news-2016.jpg 650w' sizes='(max-width: 634px) 100vw, 634px' /></p>

