AniCLover: AniCloversary 7
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniClover Charitable Council presents
ANICLOVER: ANICLOVERSARY 7
Main Room:
Redsign
Icesawder
Plus guests, TBA!
Redsign is a producer coming out of Japan's self-published music underground. His sound combines the vocoded pads of colour bass, trap instrumentation, and dubstep drops.
Alongside him is icesawder, whose multi-genre production span the likes of future bass, DnB, and dubstep! One moment it's booming trap, the next it's frenetic hyperflip.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-29.html
anime. vocaloid. remixes. dubstep. trap. hyperflip.
7:30pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$35 door.
Info
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