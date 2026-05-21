AniClover Charitable Council presents

ANICLOVER: ANICLOVERSARY 7

Main Room:

Redsign

Icesawder

Plus guests, TBA!

Redsign is a producer coming out of Japan's self-published music underground. His sound combines the vocoded pads of colour bass, trap instrumentation, and dubstep drops.

Alongside him is icesawder, whose multi-genre production span the likes of future bass, DnB, and dubstep! One moment it's booming trap, the next it's frenetic hyperflip.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/08-29.html

anime. vocaloid. remixes. dubstep. trap. hyperflip.

7:30pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$35 door.