AniCLover Charitable Council presents

ANICLOVER: CLOVERISM

Early show!

Main Room:

Atran

Kataoka

Brawler139

AniClover Sound Team

4ri

Spiritsnare feat. Trademark

Lounge:

EggZen

Piroko Project

CorporateTool

aigoshiro

Ayu Angel

Asid

Hantu Hug

Join us for our penultimate show of 2025 and experience an exciting night of producers, DJs, cosplay, wotagei, and more! We'll be spinning an exciting mix of anime originals and remixes with Vocaloid, VTuber, and doujin electronic music. Cosplay and wotagei are welcome!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-13a.html

anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku.

4pm - 9pm.

all ages.

$20 limited advance;

$29 after;

$42 door.