DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniCLover Charitable Council presents
ANICLOVER: CLOVERISM
Early show!
Main Room:
Atran
Kataoka
Brawler139
AniClover Sound Team
4ri
Spiritsnare feat. Trademark
Lounge:
EggZen
Piroko Project
CorporateTool
aigoshiro
Ayu Angel
Asid
Hantu Hug
Join us for our penultimate show of 2025 and experience an exciting night of producers, DJs, cosplay, wotagei, and more! We'll be spinning an exciting mix of anime originals and remixes with Vocaloid, VTuber, and doujin electronic music. Cosplay and wotagei are welcome!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-13a.html
anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku.
4pm - 9pm.
all ages.
$20 limited advance;
$29 after;
$42 door.
