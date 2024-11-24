AniCLover
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniCLover Charitable Council presents
ANICLOVER
Above DNA:
Asid
Hyperlock
Toast
Ho
DJ Ajl
Kataoka
EggZen
Dazzle Room:
CorporateTool
Dracil
DJ ePion
Nichi
NecroBarkley
4ri
After a blowout show in Tokyo, AniCLover is back in San Francisco with an all-star lineup of DJs spinning the best in anime songs, remixes, and otaku music!
We've reloaded our crates with fresh music and we've got an all-new Dazzle Room wotagei block, so don't miss the excitement as we bring the Tokyo anikura experience right here to the Bay Area!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-23d.html
anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku.
7:30pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
$22 limited advance;
$26 after;
$33 door.
