AniCLover Charitable Council presents

ANICLOVER

Above DNA:

Asid

Hyperlock

Toast

Ho

DJ Ajl

Kataoka

EggZen

Dazzle Room:

CorporateTool

Dracil

DJ ePion

trew

Nichi

NecroBarkley

4ri

After a blowout show in Tokyo, AniCLover is back in San Francisco with an all-star lineup of DJs spinning the best in anime songs, remixes, and otaku music!

We've reloaded our crates with fresh music and we've got an all-new Dazzle Room wotagei block, so don't miss the excitement as we bring the Tokyo anikura experience right here to the Bay Area!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-23d.html

anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku.

7:30pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$22 limited advance;

$26 after;

$33 door.