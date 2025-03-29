AniCLover
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniCLover Charitable Council presents
ANICLOVER
Above DNA:
Synthion
Similar Outskirts
Scarlett
Rainyxstar
Refu
Phosphatide
Piroko Project
AniCLover Sound Team
EggZen
4ri
Ho
Join us for an exciting night of producers, DJs, cosplay, wotagei, and more! We'll be spinning an exciting mix of anime originals and remixes with Vocaloid, VTuber, and doujin electronic music. Cosplay and wotagei are welcome!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-28d.html
anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku.
7:30pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$30 after;
$40 door.
