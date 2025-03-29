AniCLover Charitable Council presents

ANICLOVER

Above DNA:

Synthion

Similar Outskirts

Scarlett

Rainyxstar

Refu

Phosphatide

Piroko Project

AniCLover Sound Team

EggZen

trew

4ri

Ho

Join us for an exciting night of producers, DJs, cosplay, wotagei, and more! We'll be spinning an exciting mix of anime originals and remixes with Vocaloid, VTuber, and doujin electronic music. Cosplay and wotagei are welcome!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-28d.html

anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku.

7:30pm - 1am.

18+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$30 after;

$40 door.