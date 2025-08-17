AniCLover
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniCLover Charitable Council presents
ANICLOVER
Main Room:
naePi-Yo
Ranasol
anoueo
Plus guests, TBA!
It's verChan's birthday! Celebrate 6 years of AniClover with an insane global lineup of anime DJs and music producers. We've got 3 performers from Japan, including our first ever vocalist: RANASOL.
Get ready for fresh and exciting setlists featuring anime songs, Vocaloid, Touhou, subculture EDM, and remixes!
Ticketholders to this event are invited to the AniCloversary pre-party being held the day before, on Friday, 8/15 in Fremont. Show your DNA Lounge ticket for entry and get the time and location details at aniclover.com.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/08-16.html
anime. vocaloid. touhou. j-pop.
7:30pm - 1am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$30 after;
$45 day of show.
