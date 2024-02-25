AniCLover

AniCLover Charitable Council presents

ANICLOVER

Above DNA:

Assertive

Nichi

Rainy

Asid

AniCLover is back from Japan, with an all-star lineup of DJs spinning the best in anime songs, remixes, and otaku music! Don't miss the excitement as we bring the Tokyo anikura experience right here to the Bay Area!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-24d.html

anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku.

7pm - midnight.

18+ with ID.

$22 limited advance;

$26 after;

$33 door.

