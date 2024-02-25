AniCLover
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniCLover Charitable Council presents
ANICLOVER
Above DNA:
Assertive
Nichi
Rainy
Asid
AniCLover is back from Japan, with an all-star lineup of DJs spinning the best in anime songs, remixes, and otaku music! Don't miss the excitement as we bring the Tokyo anikura experience right here to the Bay Area!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/02-24d.html
anime. jpop. aniremix. otaku.
7pm - midnight.
18+ with ID.
$22 limited advance;
$26 after;
$33 door.
