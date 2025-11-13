AniClover presents

ANICLOVER: ANIKURA UNISON: NYE

Above DNA:

Asid

4ri

Yanebun

Kataoka

Spiritsnare

AniClover Sound Team

Dazzle Room:

DJ ePion feat. Dracil

Phosphatide

Rainy

mDuo13

Ring in the new year with Anikura Unison: one last anime rave to close out 2025!

AniClover producers and DJs will be spinning anime originals and remixes, blending Vocaloid, VTuber, and doujin electronic sounds all night long.

Cosplay and wotagei welcome!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-31d.html

anime. vocaloid. vtuber. otaku.

8pm - 1:30am.

21+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$40 door.