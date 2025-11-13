AniClover: Anikura Unison: NYE
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniClover presents
ANICLOVER: ANIKURA UNISON: NYE
Above DNA:
Asid
4ri
Yanebun
Kataoka
Spiritsnare
AniClover Sound Team
Dazzle Room:
DJ ePion feat. Dracil
Phosphatide
Rainy
mDuo13
Ring in the new year with Anikura Unison: one last anime rave to close out 2025!
AniClover producers and DJs will be spinning anime originals and remixes, blending Vocaloid, VTuber, and doujin electronic sounds all night long.
Cosplay and wotagei welcome!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/12-31d.html
anime. vocaloid. vtuber. otaku.
8pm - 1:30am.
21+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$28 after;
$40 door.
