AniClover Charitable Council presents

ANICLOVER404

Above DNA:

NecroBarkley -b2b- Superjuice

AniClover Sound Team

SleepyGoufPilot -b2b- Ayu Angel

Toast -b2b- Ajl

4ri -b2b- Aigoshiro

ReiChu -b2b- Yanebun

Dazzle Room:

Dracil

Rainy -b2b- Cutepills

Ho-kago No Time

Ever wonder what happens when you leave a show in the hands of a bunch of people raised on the internet? Neither did we, so we made it happen. There will be B2Bs, there will be anime, and most of all there will be memes. But you won't know what's what. Expect the unexpected.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-04c.html

vocaloid. video games. anime. remixes.

4pm - 9pm.

18+ with ID.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$40 door.