AniClover404
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
AniClover Charitable Council presents
ANICLOVER404
Above DNA:
NecroBarkley -b2b- Superjuice
AniClover Sound Team
SleepyGoufPilot -b2b- Ayu Angel
Toast -b2b- Ajl
4ri -b2b- Aigoshiro
ReiChu -b2b- Yanebun
Dazzle Room:
Dracil
Rainy -b2b- Cutepills
Ho-kago No Time
Ever wonder what happens when you leave a show in the hands of a bunch of people raised on the internet? Neither did we, so we made it happen. There will be B2Bs, there will be anime, and most of all there will be memes. But you won't know what's what. Expect the unexpected.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-04c.html
vocaloid. video games. anime. remixes.
4pm - 9pm.
18+ with ID.
$20 limited advance;
$28 after;
$40 door.
Info
credits