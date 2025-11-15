AniMe
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bassrush and Vital present
ANIME
Main Room:
AniMe
Casska
Dea Magna
AniMe has become a leading force in Hardcore, known worldwide for her explosive performances, sharp mixing, and innovative productions. In 2023, she unveiled her fourth solo album, a bold fusion of hard styles that further solidified her reputation in the hard dance scene. Two years later, she founded Absolute Records, a label dedicated to artists with fearless individuality and unmistakable sound.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-14.html
hard dance.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15, $20 limited advance;
$25 after;
$25 day of show.
