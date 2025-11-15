Bassrush and Vital present

ANIME

Main Room:

AniMe

Casska

Dea Magna

AniMe has become a leading force in Hardcore, known worldwide for her explosive performances, sharp mixing, and innovative productions. In 2023, she unveiled her fourth solo album, a bold fusion of hard styles that further solidified her reputation in the hard dance scene. Two years later, she founded Absolute Records, a label dedicated to artists with fearless individuality and unmistakable sound.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-14.html

hard dance.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15, $20 limited advance;

$25 after;

$25 day of show.