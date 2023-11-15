Performing Live:

ANKLEPANTS

Plus guests, TBA!

Reecard Farché (aka Anklepants) is an Australian born convict, multi instrumentalist, instrument builder, and solo member of Anklepants. Since 2004, Reecard's prolific genre dismantling sonic output has since spanned no short of 20 recordings and countless tour dates all over the world.

Anklepants' vocal personas are borne from the heavily engineered, self built, hardware/software instrument system know as 'facé control' and its input control system, 'facé_control_suit'. The systems work together to capture body movements to drive effects, modulations for voice and beat manipulations and looping vocals. His body triggers sounds and arrangements, as-well as acting as a feedback device in the form of mechanical movements and light.

Onstage Anklepants is able work amidst an augmented reality, turning the space into a multi dimensional instrument with over 50 simultaneous hi resolution wireless inputs, allowing for seemingly unlimited real time improvisation and experimentation options, in many ways allowing Reecard to access more limbs than are physically available.

experimental. techno. electro. avant-garde.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$19 advance;

$25 day of show.

Watch and listen:

