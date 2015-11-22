Annual “Under $100” Art preview event

<p><em><img class='alignright size-large wp-image-11648' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-Under-100-poster-jpeg-791x1024.jpg' alt='2015 Under 100 poster jpeg' width='640' height='829' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-Under-100-poster-jpeg-791x1024.jpg 791w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-Under-100-poster-jpeg-232x300.jpg 232w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2015-Under-100-poster-jpeg.jpg 1275w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' />Small affordable art work by Okanagan Artists</em></p>

<p><strong>November 22nd to December 21st, 2015</strong></p>

<p><em>‘<strong>Exclusive Preview Event’ </strong></em><strong>Saturday November 21st </strong>from 3 to 6pm, tickets $10 per person, call or email the gallery to reserve your ticket.</p>

<p>It’s that time of year again and the Lake Country Art Gallery is busy working on the 6th Annual ‘<em>Under 100</em>’ Exhibition. This year ’s exhibition promises once again to be an impressive display of original art work from over 60 Okanagan artists. Art work in all mediums will be on exhibit, small works under 100 inches squared are priced under $100 and a selection of art works under 200 and 300 inches squared will be priced under $200 and $300 accordingly.</p>

<p>The ‘Exclusive Preview Event’ will take place on Saturday November 21st from 3 to 6pm. This is an opportunity to purchase your favourite pieces before the exhibition opens to the public.</p>

<p>Tickets for the ‘Exclusive Preview Event’ are $10 per person and include 1 ‘First Buy’ ticket. Only 40 buyer tickets will be available, call or email the gallery if you are interested in purchasing a ticket.</p>

<p>Attendees of the Under 100 ‘Exclusive Preview Event’ will also have the opportunity to purchase additional “First Buy” tickets for $2 a piece up until the draw at 4pm.</p>

<p>The draw will be fast paced. Each “First Buy” Ticket holder drawn will only have 3 minutes to claim their artwork. If a piece has not been chosen in that time, another ticket will be drawn until all 10 “First Buy” Ticket Spots have been filled. Once the first 10 purchases have been made, other attendees will be welcome to purchase work as well.</p>