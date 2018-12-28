Performing Live:

ANTHONY ARYA -- https://www.anthonyarya.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

Anthony Arya, from NBC's The Voice, Season 15, performs with his band for a rocking night of tunes from his recently released album, Going To California.

Anthony Arya performs all over the Bay Area, his monthly shows at the Food Lounge in Santa Cruz consist of lively dance parties featuring his band along with special guests on saxophone and harmonica. In San Francisco, you may have caught him at Biscuits and Blues or at the Saloon with the legendary guitarist, Harvey Mandel.

Fans say you're likely to walk away humming one of his tunes for days after a performance. His voice - a unique tone with a natural rasp - makes for captivating performances. His music is best described as rock with an infusion of jazz and blues. Anthony's roots as a jazz guitarist shape the melodies combined with his broad musical influences spanning from the swinging jazz of the twenties to the bluesy rock of the sixties.

doors @ 6:30pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$12 day of show.

Anthony Arya: The Voice: http://youtu.be/9XkN473fFAs