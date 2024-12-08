Performing Live:

ANVIL

SERPENT RIDER

PULSIFIER

With DJ:

Bleeding Priest

Anvil are Heavy Metal legends! Active since 1978 and touring for their 20th album, this Canadian metal machine will never stop! Metal never dies and Anvil never quits! When it comes to the most influential bands in the history of heavy metal, authorities on the subject regularly vote Anvil among the top positions. Everyone from Metallica to Slayer name them as a major influence. In 2008, they finally gained recognition worldwide with the release of the highly acclaimed documentary, 'Anvil! The Story of Anvil'. The film won best documentary at the Independent Spirit Awards and the Evening Standard British Film Awards and introduced the headbangers to an entirely new legion of fans. As a result of the movie, the band was finally able to quit their day jobs and get back to doing what they do best, touring non stop playing straightforward metal fueled by cutting riffs and catchy hooks!

Serpent Rider play arcane and mystical epic heavy metal. Their name comes from a line from late 70s metal innovators Manilla Road's \"The Ram\". Their music is dedicated to the history of heavy metal in all of its most obscure forms, here and forever.

Pulsifier are a female fronted progressive rock band from Maine founded in 2023. Pulsifier's music is a raw and passionate style of progressive rock with a little edge at times, and a lean towards complexity; an eclectic mix of poetry and riffs, exploring the bounds of reality.

Known worldwide for his day job, the drummer of Bay Area Thrash legends Death Angel, DJ Bleeding Priest (Will Carroll) will be playing his fav tracks from his extensive Metal vinyl collection before, between and after the bands.

metal. thrash metal. progressive metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$26 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/08-11.html

Watch and listen:

Anvil: Feed Your Fantasy (2024) Afm Records: https://youtu.be/8dhQoQ7dptA