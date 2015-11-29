Any Number Can Die

<p><span style='font-size: medium;'>Creekside Players Presents a performance of a comedy mystery by Fred Carmichael: </span></p>

<p><span style='font-size: medium;'>A hilarious take off on the mystery plays of the Twenties complete with sliding panels, robed figures, wills being read at midnight, etc. The idioms, costumes, hairdos, and makeup of the period add to the thrills and laughter. Four ingenious murders take place in an island mansion as a pair of elderly detectives set to work on their first case. The ever popular storm, the unexpected guests, the cryptic poem, and the missing fortune all add to the intricate and inventive mystery off which the laughs bounce. </span></p>