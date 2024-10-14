Apature: Music Showcase
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
IAN SANTILLANO
JAEYA BAYANI
KARINYO
NU TECHNO SOUNDS
DOUBLE GOAT
STEVEN CONG
Ian Santillano is a Bay Area Filipino-American alternative singer and songwriter who mixes R&B, Americana, and soaring and soulful guitar lines into his music. His latest release, \"Layers On Layers,\" blends indie, soul, and jazz. His solo set will will feature his dreamy vocals and jazzy guitar rhythms.
hiphop. indie. folk. tech house. rock. surf.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-13d.html
Watch and listen:
Ian Santillano: End of The Earf: https://youtu.be/8Twm08w3DGI
Info
credits