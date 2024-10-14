Apature: Music Showcase

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

IAN SANTILLANO

JAEYA BAYANI

KARINYO

NU TECHNO SOUNDS

DOUBLE GOAT

STEVEN CONG

Ian Santillano is a Bay Area Filipino-American alternative singer and songwriter who mixes R&B, Americana, and soaring and soulful guitar lines into his music. His latest release, \"Layers On Layers,\" blends indie, soul, and jazz. His solo set will will feature his dreamy vocals and jazzy guitar rhythms.

hiphop. indie. folk. tech house. rock. surf.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-13d.html

Watch and listen:

Ian Santillano: End of The Earf: https://youtu.be/8Twm08w3DGI

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
