Apothecary Raree: Dark Roots
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Jain Dowe presents
APOTHECARY RAREE: DARK ROOTS
Featuring performances by:
CELLISTA -- http://www.cellista.net/
(Cello: Pariah)
Jain Dowe (Burlesque)
Jess's Jazzers (Lindy hop and Jazz)
Joanna Animal (Acro)
Kirstin Brown (Bellydance)
May Yang (Bellydance)
Red Velvet (Burlesque)
With DJ:
Cyril
Apothecary Raree is San Francisco's Electroswing and Neovintage Cabaret and Dance Party! Where Music is Medicine and Performance is Panacea - it Cures What Ails Ya!
Come celebrate the dark roots of October with us by taking in the curative creative power of live variety entertainment, top shelf DJs and swinging dancers to carry you into the blissful night.
Browse through our local artisan vendors and specialty Apothecary merch table! Join in on our Raffle to win an Apothecary Raree care package with all sorts of sweet swag and goodies! And don't forget that on the day of the show, if you mention Apothecary Raree in your online DNA Pizza order, you'll receive a free piece of Apothecary merch!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-21d.html
Watch and listen:
Apothecary Raree: Dark Roots: http://youtu.be/ODt-MwGPeXo
Apothecary Raree: Progress: http://youtu.be/Ay3vLRbKun4
Apothecary Raree: Effigy: http://youtu.be/O9fbPdhdw-o
Apothecary Raree: Passion: http://youtu.be/cGqlv2m8Nk8
electroswing. neovintage.
7pm - midnight.
18+ with ID.
$13 limited advance;
$15 after;
$17 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1048324095931878/
Info
credits