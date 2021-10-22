Jain Dowe presents

APOTHECARY RAREE: DARK ROOTS

Featuring performances by:

CELLISTA -- http://www.cellista.net/

(Cello: Pariah)

Jain Dowe (Burlesque)

Jess's Jazzers (Lindy hop and Jazz)

trew

Joanna Animal (Acro)

Kirstin Brown (Bellydance)

May Yang (Bellydance)

Red Velvet (Burlesque)

With DJ:

Cyril

Apothecary Raree is San Francisco's Electroswing and Neovintage Cabaret and Dance Party! Where Music is Medicine and Performance is Panacea - it Cures What Ails Ya!

Come celebrate the dark roots of October with us by taking in the curative creative power of live variety entertainment, top shelf DJs and swinging dancers to carry you into the blissful night.

Browse through our local artisan vendors and specialty Apothecary merch table! Join in on our Raffle to win an Apothecary Raree care package with all sorts of sweet swag and goodies! And don't forget that on the day of the show, if you mention Apothecary Raree in your online DNA Pizza order, you'll receive a free piece of Apothecary merch!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-21d.html

Watch and listen:

Apothecary Raree: Dark Roots: http://youtu.be/ODt-MwGPeXo

Apothecary Raree: Progress: http://youtu.be/Ay3vLRbKun4

Apothecary Raree: Effigy: http://youtu.be/O9fbPdhdw-o

Apothecary Raree: Passion: http://youtu.be/cGqlv2m8Nk8

electroswing. neovintage.

7pm - midnight.

18+ with ID.

$13 limited advance;

$15 after;

$17 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1048324095931878/