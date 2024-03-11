Apple: The Charli XCX Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
APPLE: THE CHARLI XCX DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
This party is brat. Take a bite of the Apple for a dance party paying tribute to the hyperpop queen Charli XCX. Wear your finest brat green as we rock everything from \"Club Classics\" \"Von Dutch\" \"365\" \"Mean girls\" \"Guess\" \"Out Out\" \"I Love It\" \"1999\" \"Boys\" \"Break the rules\" \"Fancy\" and more! Hear from other pop and hyperpop queens like Kim Petras, Sophie, Caroline Polachek, Lorde, Tove Lo, Chappell Roan, Amelia Banks, Troye Sivan, Rina Sawayama, Sky Ferreira, Billie Eillish, Icona Pop, Slayyter, The Dare, Frost Children, Ninajirachi, ericdoa, Mallrat and more!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-02.html
pop. hyperpop.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
