Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

APPLE: THE CHARLI XCX DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

This party is brat. Take a bite of the Apple for a dance party paying tribute to the hyperpop queen Charli XCX. Wear your finest brat green as we rock everything from \"Club Classics\" \"Von Dutch\" \"365\" \"Mean girls\" \"Guess\" \"Out Out\" \"I Love It\" \"1999\" \"Boys\" \"Break the rules\" \"Fancy\" and more! Hear from other pop and hyperpop queens like Kim Petras, Sophie, Caroline Polachek, Lorde, Tove Lo, Chappell Roan, Amelia Banks, Troye Sivan, Rina Sawayama, Sky Ferreira, Billie Eillish, Icona Pop, Slayyter, The Dare, Frost Children, Ninajirachi, ericdoa, Mallrat and more!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/11-02.html

pop. hyperpop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.