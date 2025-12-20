Performing Live:

ARKONA

HELSÓTT

Plus guests, TBA!

Pagan folk metal band Arkona finally return to spread their magical gospel that reflects each step of humanity's descent into hell. Once again, the musicians dive into the deep, dark realms of vocalist Masha Scream's philosophy and views on the future of mankind's modern existence while they paint their music in the light of pagan traditions.

Helsótt, meaning \"Fatal Illness\" in Old-Norse, are a Pagan Death Metal band formed in 2010 from southern California. The band proudly pay homage to pagan cultures and ancient mythologies while keeping true to their American influences.

metal. folk metal. pagan metal.

doors @ 6pm;

show @ 6:30pm - 9:30pm.

all ages.

$27 advance;

$39 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/02-09a.html

Watch and listen:

Arkona: Kob: https://youtu.be/If6o5Z1Aj8U

Helsótt: I'll Make Ya Famous: https://youtu.be/Bvj_5Nhs8M0