Armed for Apocalypse
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
ARMED FOR APOCALYPSE -- https://www.facebook.com/armedforapocalypse
WAR CURSE -- https://www.facebook.com/warcursemetal
Plus guests, TBA!
Armed for Apocalypse tunes low, plays riffs, and makes metal that makes you bang your fucking head. Real amps turned up, real drums hit hard, 0 percent frills,100 percent heavy.
Metal Blade recording artists War Curse hail from Cincinnati, OH and are torchbearers for the new generation of traditional metal.
metal.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/11-03d.html
Watch and listen:
Armed For Apocalypse: Lifeless: https://youtu.be/NrkQwDrCwHI
War Curse: Serpent: https://youtu.be/njESqO-LBS4
