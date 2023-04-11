Performing Live:

ARMED FOR APOCALYPSE -- https://www.facebook.com/armedforapocalypse

WAR CURSE -- https://www.facebook.com/warcursemetal

Plus guests, TBA!

Armed for Apocalypse tunes low, plays riffs, and makes metal that makes you bang your fucking head. Real amps turned up, real drums hit hard, 0 percent frills,100 percent heavy.

Metal Blade recording artists War Curse hail from Cincinnati, OH and are torchbearers for the new generation of traditional metal.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

