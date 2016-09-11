ArtWalk 2016 – Art Off the Rails

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13507' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-ArtWalk-guide-cover.jpg' alt='2016 ArtWalk guide cover' width='276' height='395' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-ArtWalk-guide-cover.jpg 276w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-ArtWalk-guide-cover-210x300.jpg 210w' sizes='(max-width: 276px) 100vw, 276px' />Don’t miss the largest art showcase in the BC interior! More than 300 artists of all media are exhibiting over 3000 original works of art.</p>

<p>The theme for 2016 is: Art Off the Rails.</p>

<p><a href='http://www.lakecountryartwalk.ca/'>See the full line up of art exhibitions and activities</a>.</p>