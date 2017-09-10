ArtWalk 2017 – Colour Me Canada

<p>For two days every September, the Lake Country Community Complex transforms into a festival of creativity. <br />

ArtWalk attracts over 7000+ attendees and features displays of visual and performing arts from 300+ Okanagan artists, hands-on children’s activities, live artist demonstrations, workshops, a live art auction and a delicious menu of food and beverages.</p>

<p>This year’s theme is <strong>Colour Me Canada </strong>will take you on a journey across our great country as we celebrate its 150th birthday with special exhibitions, workshops and a theme gallery. <strong>Admission for all ages is $2.</strong></p>

<p> </p>

<p>Parking is limited at the Lake Country Community Complex at George Elliot Secondary School & Creekside Theatre. </p>

<p class='man'><strong>Shuttle Service</strong>: You can park your car at the Recreation Centre/Winfield Arena (9830 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, Winfield, BC V4V 1S7), pick up our shuttle bus there and be dropped off right at the entrance to ArtWalk.</p>

<p>The first pick up at the Recreation Centre is at 11:00am each day. The bus leaves the Recreation Centre on the hour and half hour, and leaves the school on the quarter hours.</p>