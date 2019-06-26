Performing Live:

AS CITIES BURN -- http://www.ascitiesburn.net/

ALL GET OUT -- http://www.allgetoutmusic.com/

MANY ROOMS -- https://www.facebook.com/manyroomsmusic

Since their inception in 2002, As Cities Burn have garnered tremendous respect for their progressive take on the post-hardcore genre. Upon the release of their 2005 full-length debut, Son, I Loved You At Your Darkest, fans and critics alike fell in love with the balanced dynamic of TJ Bonnette's visceral screams and the clean vocals of his brother, Cody, who also serves as the primary songwriter in the band.

In the time since, As Cities Burn have occasionally played one-off shows, but no plans for a proper reunion were discussed until a few years ago when TJ moved to Nashville where his brother and the rest of the band lived. Casual jam sessions commenced and, before long, a concrete plan for a new record began to take shape. Two years later, As Cities Burn are ready to unveil Scream Through The Walls - their first album in ten years and the first with the Bonnette brothers collaborating since the band's seminal debut!

All Get Out: Generally when a band is self-described as loud, imagery of guitars propelling distortion and mood over the audience is the resonance to dwell on and personal is not often the conjoined description. Loud has always been the cryptic way to say a band likes to hide behind blankets of fuzz and hard to decipher symbolisms that keep the players of the song at restraining order distance from the audience. With All Get Out nothing is hidden; everything is personal; and loud. Being personal is never a clean paint by numbers affair. It's about the chase, the fall, and getting back up without checking on your own cuts.

Many Rooms: There is a specter that hangs over Brianna Hunt's first album as Many Rooms. Occasionally, it can be beautiful, but more often than not it's looming and omnipotent. The Texas-based artist makes the kind of music that allows enough negative space for totalities - doubt, hope, fear, desire, and the lack of all the above. Or, as the name of its first single goes, \"Which Is To Say, Everything.\" Since she adopted the Many Rooms moniker a couple years ago, Hunt has been working on her debut, called There Is A Presence Here, and the album possesses a patient and methodical nature that makes it both serene and singularly haunting.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$18 advance;

$22 day of show.

Watch and listen:

