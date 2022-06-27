Ascend: Down the Rabbit Hole
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Evan J-Sun & Cecil Russell present
ASCEND: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE
With DJs:
Isaac Escalante
Arno Diem
Evan J. Sun and Cecil Russell are joining forces once again to bring you our annual San Francisco Pride closing event Ascend: Down the Rabbit Hole with the return of Isaac Escalante and Arno Diem to bring you on an amazing musical journey. Conveniently located right across the street and happening immediately following the World famous Hot Tea, Perfect to make this your last party of the weekend.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/06-26.html
house.
11:30pm - 5am.
21+ with ID.
$20, $25, $35, $40, $45 limited advance;
$50 after.
