Evan J-Sun & Cecil Russell present

With DJs:

Nina Flowers

Arno Diem

Evan J. Sun and Cecil Russell are joining forces once again to bring you our annual San Francisco Pride closing event Ascend: Flower Tower with Nina Flowers from Ru Paul's Drag Race and Arno Diem to bring you on an amazing musical journey. Conveniently located right across the street and happening immediately following the World famous Hot Tea, Perfect to make this your last party of the weekend.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/06-25.html

house.

10:30pm - 5am.

21+ with ID.

$20, $25, $35, $40, $50, $60 limited advance;

$70 after.

