Astronomy on Tap
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
ASTRONOMY ON TAP
Host:
Sean McLaughlin
Speakers:
TBA...
Come out for another night of talks from local scientists, Astronomy in the News, trivia and prizes!
Remember, space is always better with beer!
Follow Astronomy On Tap on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aotsfo
science.
doors @ 6:30pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
FREE ADMISSION!
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That