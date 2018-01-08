Astronomy on Tap
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
ASTRONOMY ON TAP
Speakers:
Kelly Stifter
Brian Castro
Daniel Angerhausen
Hosted by:
Sean McLaughlin
Come out for another night of talks from local scientists, Astronomy in the News, trivia and prizes!
Remember, space is always better with beer!
Follow Astronomy On Tap on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aotsfo
science.
doors @ 6:30pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
FREE ADMISSION!
Info
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, This & That