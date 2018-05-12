Astronomy on Tap
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
ASTRONOMY ON TAP
Speakers:
Mike Baumer
Jessie Muir
Ethan Nadler
Hosted by:
Sean McLaughlin
The folks at Astronomy on Tap have overcome many an academic challenge to bring you another edition of your favorite bar-based space event, just in time for the solstice! Come to DNA Lounge on Tuesday, Dec. 4th for another night of talks from local scientists, Astronomy in the News, trivia and prizes! This time, we'll be hearing from Mike Baumer, Jessie Muir, and Ethan Nadler on subjects ranging from dwarf galaxies to comets that could be aliens, but probably aren't. Doors open at 7:00 pm, and the event starts at 7:30pm. Remember, space is always better with beer!
science.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
FREE ADMISSION!
