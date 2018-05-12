ASTRONOMY ON TAP

Speakers:

Mike Baumer

Jessie Muir

Ethan Nadler

Hosted by:

Sean McLaughlin

The folks at Astronomy on Tap have overcome many an academic challenge to bring you another edition of your favorite bar-based space event, just in time for the solstice! Come to DNA Lounge on Tuesday, Dec. 4th for another night of talks from local scientists, Astronomy in the News, trivia and prizes! This time, we'll be hearing from Mike Baumer, Jessie Muir, and Ethan Nadler on subjects ranging from dwarf galaxies to comets that could be aliens, but probably aren't. Doors open at 7:00 pm, and the event starts at 7:30pm. Remember, space is always better with beer!

credits here

Follow Astronomy On Tap on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aotsfo

science.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

FREE ADMISSION!

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/2189897061041601/